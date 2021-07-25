WLOX Careers
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just east of New Augusta.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was arrested and drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Perry County early Saturday morning.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just east of New Augusta.

PCSO said about 3,000 Fentanyl pills and about an ounce of crystal meth were seized during the stop.

Angela Pacheco, 39, was charged with trafficking with intent to deliver (meth) and trafficking with intent to deliver (Fentanyl pills).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

