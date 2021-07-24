Volunteers clean up litter around Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Having a public park right at the the water’s edge has always the draw of Point Cadet Plaza. But what comes with being a popular place is a lot of litter, which had a group of volunteers eager to help clean up.

“Some folks are passionate about having a cleaner, greener Biloxi,” State Rep. Kevin Felsher said.

Felsher is an At-Large member of the Harrison County Beautification Commission, which organized the annual “Pick Up at the Point,” clean-up event.

Gloves, trash bags and litter grabbers were provided to dozens of volunteers including Biloxi resident Alice Deagan. Organizers said cigarette butts, plastic bottles and food wrappers are the most common items they pick up.

“I love the beach so let’s clean it up from the people that are too lazy to clean up after themselves,” Deagan said.

She’s one of the many volunteers who kicked off their weekend with service.

“If you want to live here, you want to enjoy what’s here, then get out here and do a little work to help,” she said.

Groups like Biloxi High’s Campus Service Council share similar feelings, spending time thinking about the city’s wildlife.

“There’s trash all over the place and animals all over the place,” high school senior Teresa Skripek said. “That’s so common especially here because this is a tourist city.”

Group members were happy to see the amount of volunteers at the site, especially people their age.

“We’re not stuck as teenagers just wanting to help out because we actually can do things,” Skripek said.

After a very busy tourism season, volunteers wanted to spruce up Point Cadet Plaza, restoring one of Biloxi’s most cherished public spaces.

“It’s just something small but it makes it look a lot better for everyone,” Felsher said.

With pounds of trash now out the park and into the landfill, organizers encourage more residents to do regular clean ups instead of coming out once a year.

“Go out. Pick a spot and take a few bags. Pick up trash,” Felsher said.

For information about the Harrison County Beautification Commission’s monthly clean-up events, click here.

