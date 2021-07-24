WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Sweet sight’ as military dads both FaceTime their kids on their first day back to school

Military dads serving in different states both FaceTime their kids on first day back to school
Military dads serving in different states both FaceTime their kids on first day back to school(Sumrall Elementary School)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two military dads serving in different states had the same idea of FaceTiming their children on their first day back to school!

The happy coincidence happened at Sumrall Elementary School and came with a “pic of the year” warning.

“This pic is NOT staged,” the post read. “As Mrs. Holly Hathorn Miller was welcoming parents and students in the classroom this morning, she turned around and saw this sweet sight.”

The two men, who do not know each other, had both FaceTimed their children, who also do not know each other.

The “sweet sight” has now been liked and shared hundreds of times on social media, with many calling the moment “precious.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
An employee sweeps the floor at The Rack House in Gulfport on Friday even though the restaurant...
Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service
A Gulfport woman recently reunited with her possessions after her purse was stolen 37 years ago...
Purse stolen 600 miles away in 1984 finally returned to owner
Jimel Smith
Jackson man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Leake County

Latest News

All casino workers and associates are now required to be masked while at the Scarlet Pearl. The...
Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees
A praise celebration taking place in Jones Park today. The event doesn't start until 11, but...
Happening Saturday: Praise celebration in Jones Park
Hundreds of school uniforms have been donated for the Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss...
Free uniform closet to help students in Jackson County
All casino workers and associates are now required to be masked while at the Scarlet Pearl. The...
Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees