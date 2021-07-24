WLOX Careers
Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The surge in cases is now causing one Coast casino to re-implement a mask mandate for the associates and staff.

All casino workers and associates are now required to be masked while at the Scarlet Pearl. The mandate was reinstituted Friday morning at 7 a.m., and the reaction is split among casino guests.

“You know I noticed a lot of their employees still wearing masks anyway, so I think it is good. It protects a lot of people,” said visitor Susan Jackson.

Some weren’t pleased to hear that workers are required to wear masks but were glad the choice to mask up remains with the guest.

“Everything should be a choice. God gave us free will, you know what I am saying. We should be able to choose what we want to do,” said Daron Taylor, a visitor from California.

Scarlet Pearl management is stressing the importance of vaccinations. Right now, a little over 50% of casino associates are vaccinated, and the casino has 52 additional doses of the vaccine coming in on Tuesday.

The return of the masks seems to have reassured some community members.

“I think it is a good thing to continue to wear masks. I think it makes a big difference,” said visitor Sandy Heath. “I really hate the rise in COVID cases but we kind of expected it come back around didn’t we.”

The casino’s board will meet Saturday to discuss further precautionary measures.

The Scarlet Pearl is still providing a $150 incentive to their employees for each vaccination shot they receive.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

