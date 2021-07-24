WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi State adds music and culture minor for students

(WMC Action News 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University’s College of Education is establishing a new minor for students interested in music.

The Department of Music’s minor in music and culture begins this fall at the Starkville campus.

The program will focus on non-Western music, especially the music of Africa and the African Diaspora.

Music professor Robert Damm developed the curriculum and four new courses about African, Latin American, African American and Native American music.

Damm says the lessons will help prepare students for graduate study, work abroad or careers in the global market.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are now looking for Christopher Jerome Brown, who is wanted for the murder of Nicholas...
Man dies in Jackson County shooting, deputies looking for suspect
El Milagro in D'Iberville is known for their authentic birria tacos. Unfortunately, due to a...
‘It’s a shame’: Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
Hundreds come out to Rental Assistance Fair looking to receive help with rent and utility bills
First Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival puts music, food trucks front and center at Jones...
Heat, rain no problem for inaugural Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies

Latest News

FlingGolf, which is like lacrosse and golf combined, uses just one club and is much faster than...
FlingGolf combines lacrosse and golf for fun, fast game
More heat and humidity today! Isolated showers possible.
Taylor's Monday GMM First Alert Forecast
The Naval Construction Battalion Center’s Pass Road Gate will be closed for approximately six...
Seabee Base main gate closure may cause heavy traffic on 28th Street
A faster, new way to play golf has made its way to the Gulf Coast. It’s called FlingGolf and...
New way to play golf quickly growing across the U.S., including on the Gulf Coast
Hundreds of people fill El Milagro in D'Iberville each week for authentic Mexican food but...
Popular D’Iberville restaurant set to close due to worker shortage