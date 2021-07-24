WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On a normal July weekend, The Rack House Restaurant would be filled with the sound of clinking glasses, high-end whiskey pouring and credit cards being swiped. Instead customers are greeted with a sign announcing ‘to-go orders only’ for the weekend.

“We’ve got 25 people here that should be at work, but they’re not working simply because they are not vaccinated,” said Kevin Fish, co-owner of Gulf Coast Restaurant Group.

Fish said the workers were all exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID at an event away from work. Even though none of the workers have tested positive, CDC regulations require they be isolated for seven days.

“If you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine,” he said.

“It’s a better safe than sorry situation,” Fish said on Friday. “The CDC’s guidelines are that if you’ve potentially been exposed, you’re out for seven days, and we follow that stuff pretty religiously, we have no choice. We’re in food and beverage, it’s kind of second nature to think safety first.”

Fish said management learned who the exposed workers were through their own contact tracing.

“The bottom line is, whose fault is it that you don’t get to come to work? It’s your fault. You didn’t take the personal responsibility and go get vaccinated. You know the first time around, we didn’t have a vaccine, different story. But now we do. Just go get vaccinated and you can go to work, earn money.”

The restaurant was already short staffed despite offering numerous financial incentives to new employees.

In an effort to prevent the same thing happening at one of Coast Restaurant Group’s other 15 properties the company will now give $100 to each vaccinated employee.

However, Fish is skeptical that will significantly drive up the vaccination rate among the younger employees.

“Maybe if we had enough money to give them a thousand dollars, maybe we would,” fish said. “A hundred dollars we’re looking at a thousand employees, so I’m looking at spending $100,000 to try to get people vaccinated. It’s worth it to me.

“I want to encourage every single one of them get vaccinated. I’d love to see 25 percent of them do that. I’d love to see 50 percent of them come and take my money. that would be a wonderful thing.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the...
Suspect wanted in connection with Hancock County shooting
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

Latest News

Fourth wave of COVID-19 compounding staffing issues at Gulfport restaurant
Fourth wave of COVID-19 compounding staffing issues at Gulfport restaurant
Bill Luckett, Co-Owner of Ground Zero blues club in Clarksdale, Mississippi, talks about the...
Bill Luckett shares details on Ground Zero Blues Club coming to Biloxi
The housing market is hot, and it's not just about sales. Rental properties are also moving...
Realtor Leslie Suit talks about the hot housing market
Gain some free financial knowledge as we talk to the experts from Strojny Financial Services.
WLOX Expert Alert - Strojny Financial Services