WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Doctors on the front lines of combating vaccine hesitancy

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s health officials started saying after the first million doses were given that all the rest would be more challenging. That’s proven to be true. But the one-on-one convincing has landed where most medical decisions have always landed.

Vaccine distribution has morphed into a more personal experience. No more long lines at a drive through. Ground zero is in doctors’ offices around the state.

“We’re past the point of crashing websites trying to schedule vaccines,” said Dr. Laura Miller. “Every single patient is going to make a difference.”

Dr. Laura Miller is making it a point to bring up the topic with every patient she sees in the clinic in Prentiss.

“The biggest thing we’re doing is it’s part of our regular system,” described Miller.

“We review your medicines. We review your vital signs. ‘Hey, have you had your Covid vaccine? Let’s make sure it’s in our system.’ If they haven’t... are you thinking about getting it? Are you considering getting it? I can help you figure out if you’d like to get it or get it scheduled. It’s a pretty natural way to enter into the conversation with every patient.”

Dr. Brad Scott at Creekmore Clinic in New Albany says some patients are initiating the conversations.

“I certainly have had some that were against it and have been able to have that discussion with them and have them change their minds,” said Scott.

He says that’s why it’s important that clinics are now able to request smaller allotments of the vaccines to keep on hand.

“I think so often if you wait and say we’re going to bring you back in a week, they may not show up in a week,” he explained. “So, you need to vaccinate when they’re here and they’re agreeable to it.”

Dr. Jennifer Bryan says they celebrate the small victories and know that at the end of the day, that doctor-patient relationship of discussing medical concerns isn’t that much different than what they’ve always done.

“Each one that you can get a shot in the arm, then it’s gratifying to know that you made a difference,” said Bryan. “It’s validating to know that that’s one less person that could potentially put a strain on the healthcare system that’s already overtaxed.”

All three of those doctors say they’ve also seen an uptick in folks expressing interest in the vaccine within the last couple of weeks as the Delta variant has sparked more spread within their communities.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
An employee sweeps the floor at The Rack House in Gulfport on Friday even though the restaurant...
Exposed unvaccinated workers force Gulfport restaurant to limit service
A Gulfport woman recently reunited with her possessions after her purse was stolen 37 years ago...
Purse stolen 600 miles away in 1984 finally returned to owner
Jimel Smith
Jackson man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Leake County

Latest News

All casino workers and associates are now required to be masked while at the Scarlet Pearl. The...
Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees
A praise celebration taking place in Jones Park today. The event doesn't start until 11, but...
Happening Saturday: Praise celebration in Jones Park
Hundreds of school uniforms have been donated for the Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss...
Free uniform closet to help students in Jackson County
All casino workers and associates are now required to be masked while at the Scarlet Pearl. The...
Scarlet Pearl casino reinstates mask mandate for employees
Military dads serving in different states both FaceTime their kids on first day back to school
‘Sweet sight’ as military dads both FaceTime their kids on their first day back to school