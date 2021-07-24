WLOX Careers
Blazing hot today. Scattered storms this afternoon.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’re in for another hazy, hot and humid day! Highs will easily reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Factor in the humidity, and the heat index will be around 100-110. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the A/C. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop by the afternoon. Some may produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rain chances will decrease overnight tonight. We’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be hot and humid again with highs in the low 90s. Pop-up showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Monday will stay hot with highs near 90. Only isolated showers and storms are expected.

In the tropics, there is an area of low pressure near the Florida Peninsula and Georgia that could become a tropical depression. It may move westward into the Gulf early in the week. Depending on its track, we could see more rain by midweek. We’ll closely watch how it evolves.

