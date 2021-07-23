WLOX Careers
Wild Hog Control Program application period announced

MDAC’s program provides “smart” wild hog traps for landowners to control wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. Source: Wikipedia
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce created the Wild Hog Control Program to train citizens how to deal with the problem. Commissioner Andy Gipson announced Thursday that MDAC is accepting applications for the 2021 trapping period from July 26 - August 9 in all Mississippi counties.

MDAC’s WHC Program provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers to control wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. The program also provides training and guidance regarding effective trapping methods.

“The Wild Hog Control Program has been a great success so far,” said Gipson. “During this next trapping period, we should exceed 1,000 wild hogs captured since we started the program. That equates to thousands of future wild hogs taken off the landscape.”

Gipson said that MDAC staff will attend Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo inside the Mississippi Trade Mart on August 6-8 to promote the program

“I welcome expo attendees to stop by our booth to learn more about trapping techniques and the equipment needed to be successful,” said Gipson.

Applicants must complete and submitted an online application at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. The program will evaluate the applicants based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs and current trapping efforts on the property.

MDAC encourages cooperative applications for small acreages, such as adjoining land managers of small parcels owners.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

