WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the...
Suspect wanted in connection with Hancock County shooting
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

Latest News

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Firefighters battle 83 wildfires across 13 states
Extreme heat, drought fuel Western wildfires
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus