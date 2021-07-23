WLOX Careers
‘We’ve lost a tremendous leader of this community’: Friends, family celebrate life of Melton Harris

By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The last goodbyes are so hard. Hundreds packed the Jackson County Civic Center on Friday mourning the loss of long-time public servant Melton Harris.

“We’ve known each other for 40 years,” said friend Christine Brice. “And, he’s in my heart. He’s dedicated to his family, was a loving husband, father, community leader, servant. He’s just wonderful.”

And his loss will be hard to fill.

“It is a great need that we replace him with somebody that has the same love, devotion and passion for what he did,” said Moss Point Alderman Houston Cunningham.

And that passion allowed sadness to become celebration.

“He’s been like a brother to me, not just a friend,” said Cornelius Seaton. “We have lost a tremendous leader of this community. Melton had time for every single person. If you came in his office and sat down talking about your issues, he always made time for you.”

Harris had a lifetime of achievements in both private and public service as he served in the U.S. Army. He was also a manager at Chevron and a member of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.

“He was really good at understanding humanity and how to deal with the issues and the problems that we have in today’s communities,” added another long-time friend Robert Smith.

But family was always first.

“My father carried five quarters in his pants pocket,” said daughter Melani Rankins. “One quarter, one coin to symbolize each of us.”

Seaton added “He taught people humility. He taught them respect. He taught them the way that each and every one of us should want to be.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

