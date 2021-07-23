Summer Fun Day held for kids with autism

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of kids in D’Iberville were all smiles Friday as they splashed around at The Mississippi Centers for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities’ Summer Fun Day. There was a water slide, sack races, and everyone got to cool off with snow cones.

Organizers say day is a great way for kids to practice their interactive skills while having fun at the same time. Parents say this event helps kids feel more comfortable about themselves by being around children like them.

“You know, you might be in a SPED program at school where then you’re pulled away from kids your age and stuff like that. But you go to an event like this and you’re like, ‘Wait, these are my people. Oh, that person is stimming, flapping their hands. They’re doing things like I do,” parent Corina Allgood said.

The Summer Fun Day was organized by The Mississippi Centers For Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities for participants of its summer enrichment program. You can learn more about what the organization offers by visiting https://mscentersforautism.org/

