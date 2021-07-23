WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Makes you sick to your stomach’: Pair wanted for sexual battery of toddler

Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.
Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin says allegations against a man and woman wanted for sex crimes against a toddler will make you “sick to your stomach.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 25-year-old Nicole Harris and her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Bill Nathan Saul.

The two are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old, according to JCSD. Harris also faces a felony child abuse charge in connection to the same child.

The sheriff’s department said it is the second time this week they have investigated cases of sexual battery against a child. Donald Wayne Jordan, 36, is still wanted for sexual battery in a separate case.

“What possesses someone to do what they are alleged to have done to these children is beyond me and my investigators,” Berlin said in a news release. “It absolutely makes you sick to your stomach.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Harris and Saul, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the...
Suspect wanted in connection with Hancock County shooting
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

Latest News

It’s what the Freedom Lighthouse project is all about as a South Mississippi addiction...
Escape Addiction bunkhouses ‘sling hope, not dope’
A group of kids in D'Iberville were all smiles Friday as they splashed around at The...
Summer Fun Day held for kids with autism
The family of Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris celebrates his life during services in...
‘We’ve lost a tremendous leader of this community’: Friends, family celebrate life of Melton Harris
Hundreds packed the Jackson County Civic Center on Friday mourning the loss of long-time public...
Jackson County remembers Melton Harris
Class doesn’t start at the Long Beach School District until August 5, but the stands at Long...
Memorial Hospital vaccinates Gulf Coast students before school starts