Jackson man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Leake County
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department made an arrest after a missing woman’s body was found in Leake County.
Priddy Jackson, 19, went missing last week. A Silver Alert was issued for her disappearance.
Jackson’s body was found days later in Leake County.
Friday, JPD announced the arrest of 21-year-old Jimel Smith.
Smith surrendered to police and is charged with murdering Jackson.
