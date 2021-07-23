Jackson man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Leake County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department made an arrest after a missing woman’s body was found in Leake County.

Priddy Jackson, 19, went missing last week. A Silver Alert was issued for her disappearance.

Jackson’s body was found days later in Leake County.

Friday, JPD announced the arrest of 21-year-old Jimel Smith.

Smith surrendered to police and is charged with murdering Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.