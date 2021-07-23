HAPPENING SATURDAY: Free uniform closet to help students in Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County families in need of school uniforms are in luck! Hundreds of school uniforms have been donated for the Junior Auxiliary of Pascagoula-Moss Point’s annual uniform closet.

The event is happening Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Jackson County Civic Center in Pascagoula from 9am to 4pm. It is open to all students enrolled at schools in Pascagoula, Moss Point, and Gautier. Parents will be allowed to pick three outfits per student. Proof of registration in either Pascagoula-Gautier School District or Moss Point School District is required.

The Junior Auxiliary asks that everyone who attends do their best to social distance and that anyone who has not been vaccinated please wear a mask.

The JA has been diligently collecting gently used uniforms all summer to help others in need. They also got a large donation of brand new pants from Resurrection Catholic School, who recently changed their uniform guidelines, leaving them with a surplus of uniforms they can’t use.

