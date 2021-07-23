Gulf Coast colleges sign agreement to help nursing students further education

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two schools came together to make some nursing students’ dreams a reality.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the University of South Alabama signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will allow early acceptance for MGCCC Associate Degree Nursing students to enroll in USA’s registered nurse to Bachelor of Science Nursing degree program. Officials signed the memorandum on Friday, July 23, at MGCCC’s Bryant Center in Biloxi.

“This opportunity will allow our Associate Degree Nursing graduates to continue their education in a well-organized and streamlined manner,” said MGCCC president Dr. Mary Graham. “We look forward to working with the USA on this and other partnerships in the future.”

This agreement will allow the two schools to share resources by helping students further their education with nursing degrees.

“The University of South Alabama has strong ties to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and has enjoyed a collaborative partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College,” said USA Interim President Dr. John Smith. “This agreement today is an extension of that partnership and will give students the flexibility of starting their bachelor’s degree in nursing while enrolled at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.”

Smith said there is high demand for nurses along the Coast and across the country. He said the USA is proud to work with MGCCC to offer educational opportunities in the communities to meet those needs.

MGCCC’s ADN program was ranked as the No. 1 community college program in the state in 2021, marking the second year in a row the college has received the ranking. There were 82 ADN and 39 LPN-to-RN graduates in the academic year 2020-21.