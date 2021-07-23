WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Escape Addiction bunkhouses ‘sling hope, not dope’

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A chance for recovery, therapy and new beginnings. It’s what the Freedom Lighthouse project is all about as a South Mississippi addiction therapist works to turn shipping containers into transitional living facilities for those in need.

“I was a bottom of the barrel meth addict. I mean a half an ounce a day, just a garbage person to be around,” said Chris Bourda.

Now, three years clean, Bourda and others are working to make transitional homes out of those containers.

“It’s going to be a place where guys can come and get the rest, the accountability and the wisdom to readapt and get back into society,” Bourda added. “Each and every one of us have overcome our addiction and are living for the Lord now.”

And so is Joshua Hutchinson.

“I was an active gang member myself, I was in the streets, I was an active IV user with methamphetamines,” Hutchinson said. “A year ago I was homeless, I was strung out on drugs, trying to find my next meal. Now here we are a year later, working at Escape Addictions/Freedom Lighthouse.”

The man behind the ministry and the mission is Jarrod Bourgeois. He too was on the inside of drug addiction fighting to get out. Now, Bourgeois and this growing band of post-addiction brothers are putting these bunkhouses together.

That’ll give those needing to scratch their way back to clean living the necessary structured environment.

“Secondary treatment or sober living is crucial,” Bourgeois said. “Anyone can get 30 or 60 days. We want to lock them in for the long haul. We’ll walk with them, cry with them, laugh with them, do everything together as a family, as a group.”

A group that’s always on the mend, working to help those looking to mend find safe haven from addiction.

They currently have two bunkhouses, and the goal is to have four in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the...
Suspect wanted in connection with Hancock County shooting
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

Latest News

A group of kids in D'Iberville were all smiles Friday as they splashed around at The...
Summer Fun Day held for kids with autism
Class doesn’t start at the Long Beach School District until August 5, but the stands at Long...
Memorial Hospital vaccinates Gulf Coast students before school starts
A meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases is spurring businesses to put old policies back in place to...
LIVE REPORT: Some coast businesses bring back mask requirements
A group of kids in D'Iberville were all smiles Friday as they splashed around at The...
Summer fun day for kids with autism