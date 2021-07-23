WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dr. David Allen on the push to legalize marijuana in Mississippi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Initiative 77 is in the signature-gathering phase. It includes allowing for recreational use and home growing operations.

Sponsor Dr. David Allen, who filed the paperwork, hopes to gather 106,000 signatures to get it on next year’s ballot.

The proposal calls for the legalization of everything from possession, to use, and home growing, as long as it isn’t more than 99 plants. It would also authorize a 7% sales tax on the products and allow marijuana smoking wherever tobacco smoking is permitted. It proposes to replace Initiative 65, the medical marijuana ballot measure that voters approved in November.

Dr. Allen said he got involved with the movement from his connection to David Singletary, who ran for Mississippi governor as an independent on a cannabis platform in 2019.

“We both want to end the [drug] war,” said Allen. “If people are interested in ending the drug war instead of changing it into something else, they should probably join Initiative 77 supporters on Facebook.”

Allen believes the legalization of cannabis and hemp would bring money to Mississippi. He claims there is a potential to create a cannabis-based economy. Allen, however, does not want out-of-state companies to control the local cannabis business.

“If citizens can grow sufficient quantities, the money will actually come to the citizens,” said Allen.

Early in July, Allen was among a group of marijuana supporters who gathered outside the State Capitol. He wanted to make sure Mississippi lawmakers heard from Mississippians and not just folks from out of state.

The initiative also has some criminal justice reform items. Allen said that one of the premises of the initiative is to allow doctors, scientists and veterinarians the ability to study cannabis without fear of losing their licenses or going to prison.

A full copy of Initiative 77 can be found on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the...
Suspect wanted in connection with Hancock County shooting
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

Latest News

Bill Luckett, Co-Owner of Ground Zero blues club in Clarksdale, Mississippi, talks about the...
Bill Luckett shares details on Ground Zero Blues Club coming to Biloxi
It takes a village: Protecting children in Marion County
It takes a village: Protecting children in Marion County
Surviving foster care: Donna's Story
Surviving foster care: Donna's Story
Parts of Division Street to close Monday
Parts of Division Street to close Monday