Dangerous heat possible along with PM hit-or-miss thunderstorms

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Dangerous heat index up to 110 degrees will be possible today from 9 AM to 7 PM which may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Skies today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. And there will be a chance of mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. For tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. Try to catch a view of July’s Full Buck Moon which will rise at 8:04 PM. Tomorrow and Sunday may bring some rain-free hours in the morning with better chances for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Monday should be a break from showers for most of us. But, could be a wetter pattern around the middle of next week. In the tropics, low chance for a new depression or storm offshore of Georgia. Currently, this is not expected to bring any significant impacts to the local area but we’ll be watching in case of any changes. The next name on the list is Fred. Hurricane season peaks in September.

