WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson announces next Wild Hog Control Program application period

Commissioner Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce...
Commissioner Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will begin accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program, which provides “smart” traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi.(MS Department of Agriculture and Commerce)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will begin accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program on Monday, July 26.

The application period will close on Monday, August 9.

All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period. In Mississippi alone, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages annually.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi.

MDAC will provide the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

“The Wild Hog Control Program has been a great success so far.  During this next trapping period, we should exceed 1,000 wild hogs captured since we started the program.  That equates to thousands of future wild hogs taken off the landscape,” said Commissioner Gipson. 

“MDAC staff will be at the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo inside the Mississippi Trade Mart on August 6-8 to promote the program and provide information regarding management of wild hogs.  I welcome expo attendees to stop by our booth to learn more about trapping techniques and equipment needed to be successful.”

Applications must be completed and submitted online here. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.

A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application).

Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success. One trap per 1,000 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the...
Suspect wanted in connection with Hancock County shooting
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
Mississippi AG: Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Saints receiver Michael Thomas could miss start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
As the fourth wave of coronavirus continues causing the number of cases to rise, doctors and...
As COVID numbers rise, health clinics are seeing increase in those wanting vaccination
It's a nice morning. But, dangerous heat and hit-or-miss thunderstorms on the way for Friday...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast