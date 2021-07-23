WLOX Careers
1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

There were a total of 294 new cases and no new deaths reported in South Mississippi on Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths in the state on Friday. It’s the highest number of cases the state has reported since January 19, 2021.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 294 new cases and no new deaths reported in the 24-hour period ending at 3pm Thursday.

The new cases were reported in Jackson County (109), Harrison County (107), Pearl River County (26), Hancock County (23), George County (18), and Stone County (11),

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of July 22 at 3pm, there have been a total of 333,180 cases and 7,502 deaths reported.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George261651598
Hancock4050886914
Harrison19,56932649372
Jackson14,34225124335
Pearl River491514919439
Stone2102378514
.(MSDH)

Variants

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties. As of July 20, a total of 1,166 variant cases have been detected, with 25 of those resulting in death. That’s 153 more cases and three more deaths than was reported the week before on July 13.

In the six southernmost counties, COVID-19 variant cases have been reported in the following counties as of July 20, 2021: George County (2), Hancock County (8), Harrison County (49), Jackson County (15), Pearl River County (13), and Stone County (8). Deaths from the variant have been reported in Harrison County (1), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1).

Of the 1,166 variant cases reported in the state on July 20, a total of 716 were from the United Kingdom alpha variant. An additional 365 cases reported are from the India delta variant. The remaining 85 cases are from the South Africa beta, California epsilon and Japan/Brazil gamma variants.

Click here to see a breakdown of each county where variants have been found.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of July 21, there were 454 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 146 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

As of July 21, there were 454 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 146 were in the ICU.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of July 19, 2021, there are 315,209 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Testing

As of July 18, a total of 2,969,361 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

