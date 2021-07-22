WLOX Careers
Suspect wanted in connection with Hancock County shooting

Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on a bicycle.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Hancock County are searching for a man they believe is involved with a shooting that left one person wounded Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the area of West Holmes Street in the Bayside community. When deputies from the Hancock County sheriff’s department arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment. By Thursday morning, the man was in stable condition.

Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on a bicycle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 466-6922 or the Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

