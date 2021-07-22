Supervisor Melton Harris’ funeral service information released

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Rodney D. Swilley Unity Funeral Home & Cremation Services announced the burial and funeral service plans for Supervisor Melton Harris, Jr.

The funeral services will occur at the Jackson County Civic Center in Pascagoula on Friday, July 23. The viewing service will last from 9 - 10 am, and the funeral is expected to last from 10 - 11 am. Fire trucks with American flags will also be stationed at the Civic Center.

The funeral procession will depart at around 11:15 and travel about 27 miles along Highway 90 to the Biloxi National Cemetery. Prompt military honors and the burial will begin around 12:30 pm.

The Governor signed Executive Order 1555 ordering the Mississippi flag to be flown at half-staff on public buildings and grounds in Jackson County on Friday in memory of Harris.

