Pelicans name Willie Green as new head coach

FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA...
FILE - Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver, in this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, file photo. A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans are negotiating with Suns assistant Willie Green about taking over as head coach but no deal is in place and discussions could extend beyond the NBA Finals. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks were ongoing and the Pelicans have not publicly discussed coaching candidates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) -Thursday New Orleans announced Willie Green will take the helm for the Pelicans this season.

Green spent the last two season with the Phoenix Suns as an assistant and helped lead them to a Western Conference Title and the team’s first Finals appearance since 1993.

Before his time in Phoenix he was with the Golden State Warriors for three years.

During his playing career he spent a little time in New Orleans as well.

Green is taking over for Stan Van Gundy who mutually parted ways with the team back in June, his introductory press conference is set for July 27th.

