Pelicans name Willie Green as new head coach

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) -Thursday New Orleans announced Willie Green will take the helm for the Pelicans this season.

Green spent the last two season with the Phoenix Suns as an assistant and helped lead them to a Western Conference Title and the team’s first Finals appearance since 1993.

Before his time in Phoenix he was with the Golden State Warriors for three years.

During his playing career he spent a little time in New Orleans as well.

Green is taking over for Stan Van Gundy who mutually parted ways with the team back in June, his introductory press conference is set for July 27th.

