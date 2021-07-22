Pascagoula allocates around $2.5 million in infrastructure improvements

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When water pressure is strong, residents in the Flagship City are happy, but far too often, people living near 8th Street lose water pressure. Pascagoula City Engineer Geoff Clemens said this is just one of many problems in aging infrastructure.

“You develop a leak and as soon as you go down and start trying to fix it, you just start losing foot after foot of pipe. It just crumbles because it’s so old,” Clemens said. “Then you get into having to shut off sections and boil water notices. It’s just a real nightmare for the citizens.”

This year alone, more than five boil water notices have been issued between 8th street and 13th street. Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman said the city wants to focus on these specific areas because of the multitude of water line issues.

“Pascagoula wants to allocate the $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to address water line improvements in the 9th street and Fernwood areas,” Silverman said. “This is a top priority for us given the age of the waterline infrastructures.”

The older water lines have a diameter between two and four inches. Clemens said the standard today is roughly six inches, and these smaller waterlines create additional problems for fire hydrants because the lines can not allocate enough water to them.

“To properly battle a fire, they’re either going to have to go down to another hydrant, run more hose, or get an extra tanker trunk in,” Clemens said. “This system wasn’t put in for fire protection. It was to get water to these densely populated neighborhoods that were built to support the Ingalls shipyard.”

It’s an extensive project that Clemens said could take years to complete.

“We’ll get into public bids and then into construction,” Clemens said. “A project of this magnitude, you’re talking a two-three year time frame from start to finish.”

The total project is estimated to cost between $2-3 million. The City of Pascagoula is set to receive another $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding next year.

