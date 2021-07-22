WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs’ Austin Williams speaks at SEC Media Days

Austin Williams hauls in a pass for Ocean Springs
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WLOX) -Former Ocean Springs Greyhound Austin Williams took to the podium at SEC Media Days on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season with Mississippi State.

Williams is entering his redshirt senior season with the Bulldogs.

Last year he appeared in all 11 games and made nine starts, seeing time at wide receiver and punt returner.

In total he hauled in 43 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns on the year, including a season high seven catches against the opener against LSU.

This season he’s entering year two of Mike Leach’s air raid offense and says they should come out firing on all cylinders come the fall.

”I think we’ve grown. I think the off season has been huge for us. Having spring ball has been huge for us, getting a lot of guys more reps, trying to get used to the offense and figure out the intricacies of it,” said Williams. “I know we’re excited and feeling good and ready to get rolling. Honestly I loved how we finished last season and finished on a strong note. I’m looking for us to continue that and continue to raise the bar. Not be satisfied at all and continue to grow.”

State opens up with LA Tech at home on September 4th.

