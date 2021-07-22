WLOX Careers
Lucedale man arrested near Rocky Creek Inn for possessing meth

Ronnie Lee Moye, 41, of Lucedale, Miss., was apprehended and charged with possession of a...
Ronnie Lee Moye, 41, of Lucedale, Miss., was apprehended and charged with possession of a controlled substance with Intent to distribute.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force arrested a Lucedale man for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Ronnie Lee Moye,41, of Lucedale, Miss., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. He is currently in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility being held on his charges following a bond revocation.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said Moye was arrested during a Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force investigation of a suspicious vehicle near the Rocky Creek Inn on Highway 98 on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021. During the investigation, Moye led agents to pursue him on foot.

Moye is also being held on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for the Violation of Parole. The Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force is investigating both cases.

Anyone with information about this case or other drug activity is encouraged to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601)947-4811, the Lucedale Police Department at (601)947-3261 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877)787-5898.

