High pressure nearby should lead to less rain and more heat today. The chance of rain today is not 0% so someone somewhere will see rain in South Mississippi but on a day like today more towns and communities will stay rain-free all day. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 90s this afternoon with only a few isolated thunderstorms. Tomorrow will continue the hot pattern with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Saturday could be wetter with scattered thunderstorms. In the tropics, there is a low chance for a depression or storm to form offshore of Georgia this weekend or next week. The next name on the list is Fred. There are zero tropical threats to the Mississippi Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season reaches its annual peak in September.