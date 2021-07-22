WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Less rain and more heat

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure nearby should lead to less rain and more heat today. The chance of rain today is not 0% so someone somewhere will see rain in South Mississippi but on a day like today more towns and communities will stay rain-free all day. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 90s this afternoon with only a few isolated thunderstorms. Tomorrow will continue the hot pattern with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Saturday could be wetter with scattered thunderstorms. In the tropics, there is a low chance for a depression or storm to form offshore of Georgia this weekend or next week. The next name on the list is Fred. There are zero tropical threats to the Mississippi Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season reaches its annual peak in September.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme
According to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam, the shooting happened on W Issaqueena Street...
Authorities investigating shooting in Hancock County
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 961 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new...
961 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm and muggy tonight. Lower rain chances on Thursday.
Lower rain chances tonight. It's heating up this week!
Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
One more wet day. Then a break for many tomorrow?
Rainy & stormy weather so far this week with viewer footage of funnel clouds & strong winds....
Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast