Joe Boney named Acting Director of Biloxi Fire Department for 90 days

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joe Boney will remain the Biloxi Fire Chief, for now.

Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich issued a memorandum Wednesday appointing Boney as the Acting Director of the Biloxi Fire Department for “up to 90 days.” The issued appointment began on July 6, which means Boney could remain chief until Monday, October 4.

Gilich took that action a day after the city council rejected his decision to keep Boney as fire chief until the end of the year.

Boney has served as fire chief for the last eight years. He announced his retirement on July 6 before the city council was expected to discuss the fire chief’s future. About two weeks later, a majority of city council members voted to reject Boney’s appointment until December 31.

“I would like to stay until I get all of my retirement worked out,” Chief Boney said on July 20. “I’m going to be here tomorrow. I’m going to be here the next day.”

Sources near the mayor said he’s talked about hiring from within the Biloxi Fire Department before. The mayor has up to 90 days to make a decision.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.