WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Joe Boney named Acting Director of Biloxi Fire Department for 90 days

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney to serve for up to 90 days.
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney to serve for up to 90 days.(John Fitzhugh)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joe Boney will remain the Biloxi Fire Chief, for now.

Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich issued a memorandum Wednesday appointing Boney as the Acting Director of the Biloxi Fire Department for “up to 90 days.” The issued appointment began on July 6, which means Boney could remain chief until Monday, October 4.

Gilich took that action a day after the city council rejected his decision to keep Boney as fire chief until the end of the year.

Boney has served as fire chief for the last eight years. He announced his retirement on July 6 before the city council was expected to discuss the fire chief’s future. About two weeks later, a majority of city council members voted to reject Boney’s appointment until December 31.

“I would like to stay until I get all of my retirement worked out,” Chief Boney said on July 20. “I’m going to be here tomorrow. I’m going to be here the next day.”

Sources near the mayor said he’s talked about hiring from within the Biloxi Fire Department before. The mayor has up to 90 days to make a decision.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Investigators are now searching for Cody Joseph Necaise. They say he was last seen fleeing the...
Suspect wanted in connection with Hancock County shooting
According to court documents, Davis “Jason” Rutland, 42 of Bolton, a pharmacist and co-owner of...
Mississippi pharmacists pleads guilty to more than $180M health care fraud scheme
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison in wire fraud case

Latest News

There is an almost 10-inch rise in the surface of the street on Hwy 90 at Holley Street.
City shut down portion of Hwy 90 while fixing drainage issues.
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison in wire fraud case
The former mayor of Moss Point will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
WATCH: Mario King speaks out following federal sentencing
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Hancock Whitney Bank awarded a $14,000 grant to the Gulf...
Hancock Whitney and FHLB Dallas award $14K to Gulf Coast Housing Initiative