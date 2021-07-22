WLOX Careers
Gulfport woman reunites with belongings after purse stolen 37 years ago

By Akim Powell
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes it’s better late than never, especially when it comes to your belongings.

A Gulfport woman was shocked when she received a mysterious package in the mail. It contained her belongings from a purse that was stolen from her 37 years ago while at a Hardees in South Carolina.

Avery Kender of Gulfport said it was 1984 when her purse was stolen. At the time, she was 21-years-old living in North Carolina with her newborn baby and husband.

Because her husband was being deployed overseas to Japan, they decided that it would be best for her to move back with her parents in South Carolina.

“He didn’t want me there all alone with a newborn baby,” said Kender. “So I agreed to stay with my parents in Greenville, South Carolina.”

And that’s where she said the unthinkable happened, while she was on her lunch break.

‘I was sitting in a booth and I had my purse between my legs,” said Kender. “I saw a hand come over my shoulder and he grabbed the straps before I could realize what happened and he ran out.”

That’s right, a man stole her purse right from under her nose. She said they filed a police report, but nothing ever happened. Well, that was until last week.

She said a woman messaged on her on Facebook saying that she found her belongings in her grandmother’s attic.

“Her grandmother is elderly and she was helping her clean the attic out and she found a box that belonged to her uncle,” said Kender.

At the time, she was 21-years-old living in North Carolina with her newborn baby.
The woman told Kender that her uncle, who she’s never met, stole the purse. According to Kender, the woman said her uncle was a serious drug addict and he died in a car accident months before she was born.

The woman asked Kender if she wanted to burn or keep everything. Kender decided that she wanted to take a walk down memory lane.

Now, 37 years later, she’s in awe of what was delivered to her in the mail.

“It had old credit cards of banks that have gone out of business, my social security card, checkbooks, receipts,” said Kender.

At the time, she was 21-years-old living in North Carolina with her newborn baby
However, a few things were missing.

“My $80,” said Kender. “Also all my pictures of my son when he was a newborn, pictures of my husband in his uniform. My military ID. The pictures are what upsets me the most, I’m sentimental.”

Despite the money and pictures being gone, Kender said she’s amazed by this experience.

“This woman went above and beyond. It just amazes me,” said Kender. “If this doesn’t restore your faith in human kindness, then I don’t know what will.”

The woman told Kender that she found other people’s belongings and was working to get them back to the rightful owners as well.

