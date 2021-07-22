Gulfport native Kiana Chapman competing for Ms. Health and Fitness title

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Kiana Chapman is in the quarterfinals for a chance at the title of Ms. Health and Fitness for 2021.

With that title she will get on the cover of Health and Fitness Hers magazine as well as earn $20,000, with portions of voting proceeds benefiting wounded veterans.

Kiana herself is no stranger to hard work as she recently placed in top spots for her class during the National Physique Committee’s Battle on the Gulf Coast.

Chapman says while the events she’s competing in are for individuals, the process of getting there is a true team effort.

”The community in the gym, the camaraderie behind stage at shows, it’s just really cool to see a body of work come together for a good cause and all for the same reason,” said Chapman. “Being a part of a gym, being a part of a good community it really can get you going and lift you up. I think fitness for a lot of people can save them, it pulls them out of a dark spot.”

The voting for the quarterfinals wraps up Thursday but there’s still plenty of time to cast a ballot.

To vote click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.