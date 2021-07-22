Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg firefighters responded to a fire at Nick’s Ice House in Hattiesburg late Wednesday night.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department received a report of a fire at the bar in the 2100 block of Hardy Street around 11:35 p.m., according to an HFD official.

Crews from fire stations 1, 2, 4 and 6 responded to the scene, where flames and smoke were visible in the building.

No one was in the building at the time the fire department arrived, according to the official.

The fire was extinguished around 12:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.