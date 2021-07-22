City workers shut down portion of Hwy 90 while fixing drainage issues.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - City workers have closed a portion of Hwy 90.

Both westbound lanes of traffic will be closed from Oak to Main Street on Thursday, July 22, till 8 pm. The westbound traffic will be diverted to the northern, eastbound lane. Two-way traffic will be maintained but reduced to one lane each way.

Reports say workers were boring under the street when they hit an obstruction. The road has an almost 10-inches rise on the surface near Holley Street.

Here’s the problem on Hwy 90 at Holley St. in ⁦@CityofBiloxi⁩-an almost 10-inch rise in the surface of the street. Workers were boring under the street when they hit an obstruction, they say most likely a tree root. Two-lane traffic from Oak to Main. ⁦@WLOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/DlJx4psh1k — John Fitzhugh (@JFitzhughWLOX) July 22, 2021

City works said this is part of the infrastructure work taking place in that area. Right now, they are being told that the road closure should be only for today.

The last time work was done on the storm drain, however, the city closed the road and reopened it the same day but had to reclose it the next day.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

