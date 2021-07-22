Authorities investigating shooting in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Bay St. Louis that left one person wounded Wednesday night.

According to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam, the shooting happened on W Issaqueena Street near the Bayside Park neighborhood.

The sheriff says one person was shot, but was airlifted to New Orleans. However, they’re unsure of the person’s condition at this time.

Details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

