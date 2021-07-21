WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFFTON, Mo. (CNN) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a car crashed into a Missouri home, shoving a man and his dining room table across the floor.

John Blume was sitting at his dining room table Tuesday morning when a car crashed into his Affton, Missouri, home and pushed him – table and all – several feet forward.

When he turned around, he could see the car partially intruding into the house. Video shows him seemingly study the car in surprise before getting up and leaving the room.

Police say the woman behind the wheel had a medical emergency that caused the accident. She was taken to the hospital.

Blume declined medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after...
UPDATE: Charges upgraded after Gulfport road rage victim dies
Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1.
Ocean Springs restaurant announces closure
‘This is un-American’: Gov. Tate Reeves comments on White House pressuring social media platforms to censor information
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has served as chief for the last eight years. He announced his...
Boney not reinstated as Biloxi fire chief after city council vote

Latest News

Police say the female driver had a medical emergency that caused the accident.
Man hit by car inside Mo. home, shoved across room (no sound)
It's the first human step for Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, which foresees a world where...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos and crew complete 10-minute flight to space
Police believe the 12-year-old's death was the result of a TikTok challenge gone wrong. The...
Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say
Police believe the 12-year-old boy was attempting the dangerous TikTok "Black Out" challenge,...
Officer warns parents after 12-year-old dies attempting TikTok challenge