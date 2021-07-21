Warm and muggy tonight. Lower rain chances tomorrow.

Many of us saw plenty of sunshine today! A few stray showers and storms are possible this evening, but rain chances will decrease after the sunset. It will be very warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be very hot and humid. Highs will reach the low 90s, and the heat index will be over 100 at times. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but there will be plenty of sunshine too. Friday will be very similar. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will be a little higher by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, there’s a low chance for tropical develop off the coast of Georgia in the next five days. It doesn’t appear to be a concern for South Mississippi.

