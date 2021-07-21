WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant

Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much more contagious strain of COVID-19.(KCBD)
By Blair Sabol and Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A doctor in Texas says he regrets his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

KCBD reports Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much more contagious strain of the virus.

“I’ve never had fever more than a day and a half in my life. I’ve called in sick maybe once in 20 years,” he said.

But after eight days of fever, Loos woke up unable to breathe and had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

That was in late May. He’s still feeling the effects now, a couple of months later, unable to enjoy activities as before or to smell and taste.

“It took me about three weeks to get back to where I could walk up one flight of stairs,” Loos said. “Even today, if you race me in a 100-yard dash, you’d have to pick me up and take me back to the ER.”

Loos says his choice to not get a COVID-19 vaccination was fueled by a combination of apathy and optimism for how well he would manage the virus if infected.

He also said he wanted to save the dose made available to healthcare workers or a more vulnerable person.

“I’ll always say it’s a personal choice, but the right choice is to get vaccinated,” Loos advised.

“This really is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Brian Schroeder, chief medical officer of Covenant Health Medical Center. “We’re not seeing anyone who has been vaccinated requiring critical care.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after...
UPDATE: Charges upgraded after Gulfport road rage victim dies
Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1.
Ocean Springs restaurant announces closure
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has served as chief for the last eight years. He announced his...
Boney not reinstated as Biloxi fire chief after city council vote

Latest News

FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file photo, Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas transgender youth treatment ban
Some officials are calling for mask mandates in areas with high infection rates and low...
Officials call for mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
The third annual event helped ease the burden on at least 6,200 kindergarten students from 16...
Backpacks for Brighter Futures loads up for South Mississippi students
An Iowa woman cleaning an apartment found a memorial flag belonging to a veteran of World War I.
Woman finds WWI veteran’s memorial flag, hopes to return it to family