Try Transit: CTA offers free rides to motivate citizens to use public transportation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Would you like to ride the Beachcomber for free?

Coast Transit Authority is giving everyone free rides all day this coming Friday. The CTA will offer rides on its trolleys, such as the Beachcomber or the Casino Hopper, as well as on one of its hybrid buses.

CTA is hosting this event to encourage the public to use its services. They say citizens can save money, help the local economy and promote a greener community by riding public transportation.

Citizens can meet the management team at the transit centers in Biloxi and Gulfport from 10 am - 2 pm on Friday, July 23.

Biloxi Transit Center: 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Gulfport Transit Center: 1401 20th Avenue.

