One more wet day. Then a break for many tomorrow?

One more wet day today thanks to a nearby front and an upper disturbance. It may not be a complete washout but we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential for downpours and lightning at times. Flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out. Then, rain may take a break tomorrow for many parts of South Mississippi as high pressure moves in and we see below-normal rain activity in our region. Going into Friday, this high pressure will still be nearby but it may slide to our west and some hit-or-miss thunderstorms may round its clockwise circulation and approach our area from the north. The weekend will feature sunshine and rain showers across parts of South Mississippi. In the tropics, there’s a low chance for a new depression or storm to form offshore of Florida, Georgia, & South Carolina by this weekend but there is currently no indication of this impacting the Mississippi Coast as it is expected to meander offshore of Florida, Georgia, & South Carolina. The next name on the list is Fred. Hurricane season will peak in September.