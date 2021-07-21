WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

One more wet day. Then a break for many tomorrow?

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One more wet day today thanks to a nearby front and an upper disturbance. It may not be a complete washout but we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential for downpours and lightning at times. Flooding rainfall can’t be ruled out. Then, rain may take a break tomorrow for many parts of South Mississippi as high pressure moves in and we see below-normal rain activity in our region. Going into Friday, this high pressure will still be nearby but it may slide to our west and some hit-or-miss thunderstorms may round its clockwise circulation and approach our area from the north. The weekend will feature sunshine and rain showers across parts of South Mississippi. In the tropics, there’s a low chance for a new depression or storm to form offshore of Florida, Georgia, & South Carolina by this weekend but there is currently no indication of this impacting the Mississippi Coast as it is expected to meander offshore of Florida, Georgia, & South Carolina. The next name on the list is Fred. Hurricane season will peak in September.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after...
UPDATE: Charges upgraded after Gulfport road rage victim dies
Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1.
Ocean Springs restaurant announces closure
‘This is un-American’: Gov. Tate Reeves comments on White House pressuring social media platforms to censor information
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has served as chief for the last eight years. He announced his...
Boney not reinstated as Biloxi fire chief after city council vote

Latest News

One more wet day today. Then a break for many tomorrow? Click and watch the forecast video for...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Overnight showers and storms possible
West Boley Creek rising
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Few showers and storms possible tonight.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast