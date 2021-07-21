Officials want motorcoaches to return to the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An effort is underway in South Mississippi for the motorcoach industry to return.

The South Central Motorcoach Association is hosting its regional meeting this week at the IP Casino Resort Spa. While the South Mississippi motorcoach industry was booming in 2019, COVID-19 hit hard in 2020.

Tourism leaders are excited to show off what the Coast has to offer, and they believe the industry’s return would mean millions to the economy.

“In 2019, we are talking about over 120 tours that came to coastal Mississippi representing $3.3 million in economic impact,” said Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra. “We want to make sure they feel welcome again. We want to work hand-and-hand with those motorcoach operators to make sure they come back, and they bring the business back.”

Segarra also stressed that the industry’s footprint could be even larger than before, and its return would strengthen the economy.

