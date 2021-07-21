WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fewer children got prescription meds during pandemic

By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fewer children and teens got prescription medications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a report in the journal Pediatrics.

It found a drop of nearly 80% in cough medicines given for the common cold and a 56% decrease in antibiotic prescriptions.

The report found prescriptions for other drugs also fell, except for antidepressants.

“Because of many of the detrimental effects of COVID, anxiety and depression, we are prescribing more anti-anxiety and anti-depressant medications,” said Dr. Steven Abelowitz, a California pediatrician.

Researchers tracked data between April and December of 2019 and compared it to the same period last year.

The research team looked at data covering 92% of U.S. pharmacies for their study.

Researches say the drop in antibiotics most likely reflects a decrease in infections like colds and strep throat due to COVID-19 safety measures like social distancing and masks.

But health officials also cite issues with health care access during the pandemic.

“Difficulty finding available providers, available services, sometimes lacking the smartphone or broadband needed to connect with telehealth care or other digital tools,” said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the Health Equity Task Force.

Citing potential side effects, some health officials have welcomed the drop in antibiotics dispensing.

Still, some are worried about antidepressants for children becoming a growing trend.

“Over the last year we probably, myself, have prescribed more of those medications than cumulatively the last 22 years prior, which is horrible,” Abelowitz said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after...
UPDATE: Charges upgraded after Gulfport road rage victim dies
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1.
Ocean Springs restaurant announces closure
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested

Latest News

This is a 3D model of the new playground set that the program plans to build at St. Mary's Park.
Biloxi park chosen for national small-town beautification program
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation
Wildfires on the West Coast have led to air quality alerts on part of the East Coast.
Wildfires on the West Coast have led to air quality alerts on parts of the East Coast
Tres Grenco was part of an online community that believed they were unjustly denied sexual or...
Man scouted Ohio college in mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ women, feds say