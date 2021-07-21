WLOX Careers
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition. They could still add them. But prosecutors may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WALLS, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal agents arrested a Mississippi man for assaulting officers during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges.

Brock made his initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi Wednesday.

Investigators say Brock was among hordes of protestors who disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Court documents show Brock was on the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol around 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.

As seen in body-worn camera (BWC) footage, Brock charged at law enforcement officers while holding what appeared to be a four-foot-long rod as the officers attempted to control the crowd, federal investigators say.

Brock repeatedly pushed and struck officers with the rod, records show.

In the six months since Jan. 6, more than 535 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 165 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

