WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bok Homa Casino reinstates mask policy for guests

Bok Homa Casino will once again require guests to wear masks.
Bok Homa Casino will once again require guests to wear masks.
By Chris Thies
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt’s only casino will once again require masks for all guests and employees in response to the rising number of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the state.

Bok Homa Casino announced the mandatory mask policy on Wednesday evening.

A news release said Cyrus Ben, Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, issued an executive order reinstating mask requirements on all tribal land. The decision was made based on recommendations from health agencies, the news release says.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Magnolia State on Wednesday. That total marks a high of daily new cases that has not been seen for month in Mississippi.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak started in Mississippi, more than 330,000 cases and more than 7,400 deaths related to the virus have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after...
UPDATE: Charges upgraded after Gulfport road rage victim dies
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1.
Ocean Springs restaurant announces closure
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested

Latest News

The state health department reporting more than 900 new COVID cases today. For coastal...
LIVE REPORT: 75th-Anniversary celebration postponed due to COVID-19 spike
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
The hospital was going to have a big anniversary celebration for the milestone, but now it's...
Memorial Hospital cancels 75th-anniversary event
Study finds fewer kids got prescriptions during the pandemic.
Fewer children got prescription meds during pandemic