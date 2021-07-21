WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, herois, and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after...
UPDATE: Charges upgraded after Gulfport road rage victim dies
Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1.
Ocean Springs restaurant announces closure
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has served as chief for the last eight years. He announced his...
Boney not reinstated as Biloxi fire chief after city council vote
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed

Latest News

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
An officer took quick action to save a trapped family from their burning home on Monday.
WATCH: Officer braves burning home to save family
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur