Biloxi park chosen for national small-town beautification program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Mary’s Park is getting a makeover thanks to the makers of Sparkling Ice beverages.

The Talking Rain Company chose Biloxi as one of three locations to benefit from its annual Cheers for You Town Beautification program. The company will be adding a new playground set and two community gardens in St. Mary’s and Savarro Park.

Biloxi Park and Recreation Director Cheryl Bell is very excited about the announcement. She said the company contacted her about the program and has helped with all the details.

“They have been doing all of the leg work,” said Bell. “They really care about the community.”

The program website said the new gardens will further beautify the parks and help to bring the town together to plant, seed and tend to fresh flowers and herbs. The new playground will also be available for local schools to use.

“When you think about the places where people congregate in small towns, it’s usually a park or recreational area,” said Talking Rain CEO Chris Hall. “At Talking Rain, we aim to bring people together, and what better way is there to encourage togetherness after a year of hardship than elevating meaningful parts of the community. Giving back is in our DNA, and we are thrilled to bring our beautification program to these three new, deserving towns.”

The city of Biloxi will host a public event to kick off the project. Bell said the event date has not yet been set.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

