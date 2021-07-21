Backpacks for Brighter Futures loads up for South Mississippi students

WLOX Careers
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union employees traded in their office jobs for some heavy lifting Wednesday in their Backpacks for Brighter Futures donation drive.

The third annual event helped ease the burden on at least 6,200 kindergarten students from 16 South Mississippi school districts in six counties.

“What a great donation Keesler Federal Credit Union makes every year to our kindergarteners & their families,” said Joan Seals, Hancock County School District.

The goal is to make sure every kindergarten student in South Mississippi has a backpack full of the necessary items to learn and have fun when school begins.

“This is a great event that we look forward to every year,” said Jim Hollingsworth, KFCU Chairman. “The employees get pumped up. Everyone loves it.”

They say they love it because it’s a break from the normal grind of transactions and working on mortgages. Instead, these deposits they’re making earn a different type of interest.

“I like to participate in volunteer stuff and we stopped for a while because of the pandemic,” said Ana Lyn Ambion. “The future starts with the young kids and the beginning of school.”

When classes begin, backpacks full of crayons, tissues and other must-have items will be in kindergarten classrooms all over the area.

“One less thing our families have to worry about, especially those families that have multiple children they’re sending to school,” Seal added.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

