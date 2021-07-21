961 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 961 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths in the state reported on Wednesday.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 181 new cases and one new death reported in the 24-hour period ending at 3pm Tuesday.

The new cases were reported in Jackson County (68), Harrison County (64), Pearl River County (24), Stone County (11), Hancock County (8), and George County (6).

In the six southern counties, one new death that occurred between May 13-20 was reported in Stone County.

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of July 20 at 3pm, there have been a total of 330,664 cases and 7,485 deaths reported.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 2586 51 59 8 Hancock 4016 88 69 14 Harrison 19,332 323 492 71 Jackson 14,166 251 243 35 Pearl River 4871 149 194 39 Stone 2058 37 85 14

Variants

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties. As of July 20, a total of 1,166 variant cases have been detected, with 25 of those resulting in death. That’s 153 more cases and three more deaths than was reported the week before on July 13.

In the six southernmost counties, COVID-19 variant cases have been reported in the following counties as of July 20, 2021: George County (2), Hancock County (8), Harrison County (49), Jackson County (15), Pearl River County (13), and Stone County (8). Deaths from the variant have been reported in Harrison County (1), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1).

Of the 1,166 variant cases reported in the state on July 20, a total of 716 were from the United Kingdom alpha variant. An additional 365 cases reported are from the India delta variant. The remaining 85 cases are from the South Africa beta, California epsilon and Japan/Brazil gamma variants.

Click here to see a breakdown of each county where variants have been found.

Hospitalizations

As of July 19, there were 419 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 138 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of July 19, 2021, there are 315,209 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Testing

As of July 18, a total of 2,969,361 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

