‘This is un-American’: Gov. Tate Reeves comments on White House pressuring social media platforms to censor information

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Monday, Gov. Tate Reeves commented on the White House pressuring social media platforms to censor information they deem “problematic” or “misinformation.”

Reeves went on to say that “this type of activity is a threat to our democracy.”

Social media platforms censoring information has been a heavy debate ever since former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Many Republicans have had similar thoughts to Gov. Reeves when it comes to social media censorship.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) said in a statement back in January that “social media giants are using their market dominance and exercising politically biased censorship over what content users can access.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

