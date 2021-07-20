Students in Biloxi roll up their sleeves at immunization fair

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A community partnership is making sure school-age kids in South Mississippi get the shot in the arm they need to be ready for the first day of classes.

Tuesday through Thursday, the Lopez School in Biloxi is hosting the 6th annual Immunization Fair. The goal is for kids to get their proper immunizations so they can attend school.

“For kindergarten, you have to have a 121-Form which shows you’ve had all the proper immunizations you need, and also for seventh grade you have to have one as well to register, so it’s something parents might not be thinking about with seventh grade, but you’ll have to have it when you get them into school,” said Dr. Wendy Williams with Coastal Family Health.

The event runs through Thursday from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. each day. It’s sponsored by the City of Biloxi, Excel By 5, the Biloxi School District and Coastal Family Health.

“It’s for our children and our parents, wherever they may live in our community. We had some drive in from other areas, and they’re welcome. If they have their shots and they have to have a compliance form, we can get that to them as well. If you don’t have insurance, it’s fine. There’s no charge to do these vaccinations,” said Susan Hunt with Biloxi Excel by 5.

