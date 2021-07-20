Picayune Police ask for assistance in finding bank robber, vehicle

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune Police Department is looking for public assistance in finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at the First National Bank of Picayune at 721 Cooper Road. On Tuesday afternoon, July 19, at approximately 3:32 pm, the police department dispatched officers to the bank about a hold-up.

The officers were told by a bank personal that an unidentified black female wearing a pink top, multi-colored leggings and a wig presented a teller with a note demanding money. The teller gave the female an undisclosed amount of cash. The female then exited the bank and left in a black Jeep Liberty, which appeared to be spray painted a flat black color.

The jeep appeared to have been red at one point. Red paint showed near the rear door where the spare tire was mounted.

Officials do not know which direction the vehicle traveled in.

Anyone with information on this person or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Picayune Police Department Capt. Rhonda Johnson at 601-798-411 or 601-337-6544. Det. Arron Grob at 601-273-1863 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

