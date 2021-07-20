WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Picayune Police ask for assistance in finding bank robber, vehicle

Picayune bank robbery
Picayune bank robbery(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune Police Department is looking for public assistance in finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at the First National Bank of Picayune at 721 Cooper Road. On Tuesday afternoon, July 19, at approximately 3:32 pm, the police department dispatched officers to the bank about a hold-up.

The officers were told by a bank personal that an unidentified black female wearing a pink top, multi-colored leggings and a wig presented a teller with a note demanding money. The teller gave the female an undisclosed amount of cash. The female then exited the bank and left in a black Jeep Liberty, which appeared to be spray painted a flat black color.

The jeep appeared to have been red at one point. Red paint showed near the rear door where the spare tire was mounted.

Officials do not know which direction the vehicle traveled in.

Anyone with information on this person or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Picayune Police Department Capt. Rhonda Johnson at 601-798-411 or 601-337-6544. Det. Arron Grob at 601-273-1863 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Waveland Police Officer Katie Cash had just graduated from the police academy on July 16.
‘It’s a very sad day in Waveland’: Off-duty Waveland officer dies in car wreck on Highway 603
State rep. on Mississippi’s surge in COVID cases: ‘You wanted it, here it is’
‘You wanted it, here it is’: State rep. says Mississippi’s COVID surge consequence of not getting vaxxed
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home
‘This is un-American’: Gov. Tate Reeves comments on White House pressuring social media platforms to censor information

Latest News

Rose Madge Madison, 34, was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault on July 8 after...
UPDATE: Charges upgraded after Gulfport road rage victim dies
Those who travel to the Seabee base should expect delays starting next week. (Photo source:...
Major traffic disruptions expected around Seabee base starting next week.
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has served as chief for the last eight years. He announced his...
Boney not reinstated as Biloxi fire chief after city council vote
Chef Scott’s Restaurant & Sushi Bar announced it would close indefinitely by August 1.
Ocean Springs restaurant announces closure